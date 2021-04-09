Advertisement

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers hold ballpark opener

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers held a ballpark opener Thursday, ahead of this year’s baseball season.

The free event at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute offered fans games in the “Brews on Third” area, a chance to win autographed items, and treats from the concession stand.

The Timber Rattlers are scheduled to start the 2021 season at home against the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday, May 4. The staff says after months of anticipation, they’re excited to get this season underway.

“We’ve been waiting. Last year we kept pushing it off month after month, then we knew our season wasn’t going to happen in June. We’re talking about 10 months since we started planning for opening day 2021, so we’re excited as a staff,” vice president Ryan Moede said.

