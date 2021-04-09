Advertisement

Wisconsin Supreme Court says don’t purge voters from rolls

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Democrats on Friday and ruled that the state elections commission should not remove from the rolls voters flagged as possibly having moved, something conservatives have wanted done for nearly two years.

The court’s 5-2 ruling means about 69,000 people on the list of likely movers will not have their voter registrations deactivated.

CLICK HERE to read the Supreme Court ruling.

When the lawsuit was first brought in 2019, about 234,000 were on the list.

Of those who remain, none voted in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The court said the job of removing voters from the rolls was up to local municipal elections officials, not the state commission.

