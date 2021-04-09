Wisconsin has most new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in two months

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – State health officials reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for a second day in a row, which hasn’t happened since February 4-5. The state has 1,092 new cases and a 7-day average of 764 new cases per day. New cases were identified in 63 counties.

The state received 5,514 results for people being tested for the first time or testing positive, and almost 20% (19.80%) were positive. The remaining 4,422 tests were negative. The positivity rate’s 7-day average for all testing plateaued at 3.8% of all tests after days of rising.

It’s in part due to vaccinations that the death rate is holding steady at 1.14% even as the number of new cases and hospitalizations recently have recently risen, health officials say. The DHS reports 5 more deaths, and COVID-19′s death toll has reached 6,672 people. The state is averaging 6 COVID-19 deaths every day over the past week. The four counties reporting new deaths were Manitowoc, Milwaukee (2), Trempealeau and Washington.

The DHS says 88 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19, the most in a 24-hour period since February 9. The 7-day average jumped from 48 to 53 patients admitted per day for COVID-19 treatment. We’ll get updated figures on current hospitalizations, taking deaths and discharges into account, later Friday afternoon.

VACCINATIONS

As coronavirus continues to spread across Wisconsin, record numbers of people are getting vaccinated against the disease it causes, COVID-19. Numbers Friday from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show the state set new one-day records and 7-day averages for the doses administered and Wisconsin residents completing their vaccinations.

Vaccinators have administered 3,380,401 total doses since December 13. That’s 93,807 more than reported Thursday, raising the 7-day average to a new high of 61,271 shots per day.

Now, 2,089,526 state residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 50,856 more than Thursday’s report, the fourth-highest one-day change in our records. 35.9% of Wisconsin’s residents received at least one dose.

Out of those 2 million-plus, 1,330,471 people completed their vaccination regimen with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That’s a record change of 53,993 from the day before. The state is increasing the number of residents completely vaccinated against COVID-19 by an average 30,086 people per day over the last 7 days, a new high. The DHS says 22.9% of the state’s population is now fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations by percentage of age group:

16-17: 10.2% vaccinated/1.5% completed

18-24: 21.8% vaccinated/10.3% completed

25-34: 29.7% vaccinated/15.8% completed

35-44: 36.9% vaccinated/19.7% completed

45-54: 38.7% vaccinated/20.1% completed

55-64: 49.0% vaccinated/22.0% completed

65+: 77.9% vaccinated/67.7% completed

VARIANTS SPREADING

Despite the progress in vaccinations, health officials are pleading for people to continue masking up, wash their hands frequently, and maintain a 6-foot distance from anyone who’s not in their household because the virus that causes COVID-19 is spreading. DHS officials say this is especially important as variants of the virus -- believed to be more contagious -- become more common.

Only a tiny fraction of virus cases are genetically analyzed (9,322 samples), but according to a new DHS website tracking variants (click here), in the Northeast health care region, 5.3% of samples tested turned out to be a California variant (scientifically known as B.1.427/B.1.429) and 3.8% were the UK variant (B.1.1.7). In the Fox Valley region, 2.7% of samples were the UK variant.

Wisconsin Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Thursday, “We know people have pandemic fatigue and are ready to be done with this, but let’s also be frank that we don’t want to be done with this with hundreds and hundreds more of our fellow friends and family having lost their lives if we don’t and fail to keep at it for a bit more time.”

FRIDAY’S COUNTY VACCINATION TOTALS

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 95,701 (36.2%) 61,496 (23.2%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 16,232 (32.4%) 10,565 (21.1%) Dodge (87,839) 24,918 (28.4%) 16,568 (18.9%) Door (27,668) (NE) 14,742 (53.3%) 9,228 (33.4%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 32,086 (31.0%) 23,508 (22.7%) Forest (9,004) 3,131 (34.8%) 2,420 (26.9%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,399 (32.6%) 1,144 (26.6%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 6,217 (32.9%) 4,837 (25.6%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 6,536 (32.0%) 4,624 (22.6%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 28,728 (36.4%) 18,520 (23.4%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 12,594 (31.2%) 8,391 (20.8%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,882 (41.3%) 1,554 (34.1%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 12,139 (32.0%) 8,403 (22.2%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 64,170 (34.2%) 40,624 (21.6%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 11,342 (27.7%) 7,922 (19.4%) Sheboygan (115,340) 40,969 (35.5%) 24,591 (21.3%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 15,877 (31.1%) 11,165 (21.9%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 6,628 (27.1%) 4,874 (19.9%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 57,598 (33.5%) 39,841 (23.2%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 171,839 (36.2%) 111,806 (23.6%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 179,946 (32.7%) 121,382 (22.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 2,089,526 (35.9%) 1,330,471 (22.9%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

Thursday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported 286 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized, which is 18 more than Wednesday after taking discharges and deaths into account. Eighty of those patients are in intensive care, which is 15 more than a day ago, and the most in ICU since February 27. (That was also the last day the state had more than 300 COVID-19 patients in the hospital at one time, and we’re close to that number.)

The WHA says the 13 Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 21 COVID-19 patients, with 6 of them in ICU. That’s 2 more in ICU than the day before, but one less patient overall.

The ten Northeast hospitals are treating 24 COVID-19 patients, including 4 in ICU. That’s 1 more in ICU and 2 more overall since Wednesday.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports the state’s 136 hospitals have a total 203 ICU beds unoccupied, which is 13.9% of all ICU beds. There are a total 1,783 open hospital beds -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation (16.0%).

Fox Valley region hospitals have 13 ICU beds open among them (12.2%) and 96 of all hospital bed types (11.3%).

The Northeast region has 30 ICU beds (14.5%) and 243 of all bed types (25.4%) available.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use terms like “available” and “unoccupied,” but a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,658 cases (+6) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,216 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,589 cases (+17) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,115 cases (+1) (19 deaths)

Brown – 30,920 cases (+38) (233 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,330 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,259 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 5,655 (+12) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,218 cases (+9) (94 deaths)

Clark – 3,181 cases (+3) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,240 cases (+1) (56 deaths)

Crawford – 1,684 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

Dane – 42,817 (+109) (290 deaths)

Dodge – 11,613 cases (+7) (161 deaths)

Door – 2,545 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,817 cases (+16) (32 deaths)

Dunn – 4,484 cases (+12) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,320 cases (+9) (105 deaths)

Florence - 435 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,148 cases (+11) (105 deaths)

Forest - 941 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,788 cases (+11) (84 deaths)

Green – 3,407 cases (+8) (17 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,550 cases (+2) (19 deaths)

Iowa - 1,969 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Iron - 570 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,589 cases (+3) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,150 cases (+12) (106 deaths)

Juneau - 3,048 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,114 cases (+15) (304 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,311 cases (+1) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,504 cases (+9) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,517 cases (+3) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,952 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,983 cases (+5) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,388 cases (+4) (69 deaths) (+1)

Marathon – 14,075 cases (+43) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,021 cases (+3) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,346 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 792 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 102,009 (+196) (1,268 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 4,399 cases (+3) (37 deaths)

Oconto – 4,325 cases (+6) (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,532 cases (+5) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,120 cases (+41) (201 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,956 cases (+16) (83 deaths)

Pepin – 823 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,695 cases (+16) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,118 cases (+40) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,583 cases (+3) (67 deaths)

Price – 1,188 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,862 cases (+32) (336 deaths)

Richland - 1,282 cases (+5) (15 deaths)

Rock – 15,038 cases (+53) (166 deaths)

Rusk - 1,275 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,573 cases (+11) (45 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,583 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Shawano – 4,643 cases (+2) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,408 cases (+21) (134 deaths)

St. Croix – 7,036 cases (+37) (49 deaths)

Taylor - 1,838 cases (+7) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,482 cases (+0) (39 deaths) (+1)

Vernon – 1,887 cases (+3) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,203 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,179 cases (+26) (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,375 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,259 cases (+46) (144 deaths) (+1)

Waukesha – 42,609 cases (+84) (505 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,803 cases (+4) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,129 cases (32 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,665 cases (+27) (190 deaths)

Wood – 6,799 cases (+9) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 294 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 524 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 913 cases (+10) (25 deaths)

Delta – 2,894 cases (+18) (68 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,233 cases (+10) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 982 cases (+5) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,331 cases (+10) (32 deaths)

Iron – 890 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 128 cases (+3) (1 death)

Luce – 149 cases (+1)

Mackinac - 343 cases (+6) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,767 cases (+29) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,673 cases (+5) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 378 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 272 cases (+3) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

