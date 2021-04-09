WATCH LIVE: Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border - an ABC News Live immigration special

Advertisement

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021
On Thursday, April 8, ABC News Live presents a primetime streaming news special “Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border” at 7:00 p.m. Central. Anchored by ABC News Correspondent John Quiñones from Dallas, Texas, the special will feature the first U.S. interview with Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei and reporting from ABC News Anchors and Correspondents Juju Chang, Martha Raddatz, Cecilia Vega, Terry Moran, Marcus Moore and Matt Gutman who, for the past month, have covered all aspects of this border story.

“Hope & Desperation: Emergency at the Border” will offer an unflinching and comprehensive look at the border crisis as it presently unfolds, from the humanitarian crisis and visuals inside the facilities housing migrants to the stories of unaccompanied minors and the asylum seekers leaving Guatemala. The special will spotlight what the brutal, perilous journey to the border looks like, the reasons people go on it and what life looks like for a mother who made it across from Matamoros pregnant and is now living in Cincinnati, Ohio with the toddler who is a U.S. citizen, but the family is still in the asylum process. The ABC News Live special will also look at the efforts to reunite families, Customs and Border Protection officers in Arizona and Texas share how they patrol the border and experts, lawmakers and political figures will add context and commentary

