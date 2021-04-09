Advertisement

The sturgeon are spawning

Sturgeon spawning on the Wolf River (WBAY file photo)
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the most fascinating and enduring spring traditions in Northeast Wisconsin is underway. The sturgeon are spawning.

This mating ritual draws onlookers to the Wolf River in hopes of seeing the prehistoric fish.

Wolf River Cam provides online views of the massive bottom feeders at Bamboo Bend in Shiocton and New London. CLICK HERE to watch.

The sturgeon have started spawning: https://www.wolfrivercam.com/bamboo-bend/

Posted by Wolf River Cam on Thursday, April 8, 2021

The New London Area Chamber of Commerce says sturgeon trails will be open to the public. Parking is available.

The chamber says the sturgeon may be here for “two or three days.”

The sturgeon have arrived! Don't miss your chance to see them - they won't be here for long!

Posted by New London Area Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, April 8, 2021

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says during high water flow, spawning begins when water temperatures hit 53 degrees. During low water flow, it starts when water temperatures reach 58-59 degrees.

The most popular spots for viewing the spawn are Bamboo Bend, Shawano Dam and the Sturgeon Trail in New London.

Sturgeon viewing sites were closed to the public last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Folks are now welcome back to view the awesome fish.

