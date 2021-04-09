SILVER ALERT: Man from Wausau area driving, missing

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert is out to find an 84-year-old man missing from the Wausau area.

Ronald Kendler was last seen driving away from his home in Kronenwetter just before 10 o’clock Friday morning. Now, no one knows where he is.

Kendler is driving a 2008 Cadillac DTS with Wisconsin plate 757-WWD. The car is purple, but the paint appears different colors depending on how the light hits it.

Kendler is tall, 6′3″, weighing about 190 pounds. He’s a white man with white, shoulder length hair (the photo above shows him with short hair). He has brown eyes and wears glasses. He has dark, blotchy spots on his face.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket or a navy sweatshirt with gray pants.

If you think you see this man or his car, contact local law enforcement authorities.

