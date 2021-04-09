RAIN AT TIMES THIS AFTERNOON...

It’s been dry for most of us this morning with just a few isolated showers in the area. Later this morning and into the afternoon, scattered showers are possible as our weathermaker moves off to the North by tonight. High temperatures will be a bit cooler today, mostly in the 50s.

With a bit of luck, the first half of the day Saturday MAY end up dry, but another round of showers swings through Saturday night into portions of Sunday. We’ll have additional on and off rain Monday. There’s even a chance of a rain-snow mix, mainly across the Northwoods on Tuesday... Stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SE/S 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: W then NE 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Overcast skies. Periods of rain. A bit cooler. HIGH: 56

TONIGHT: Overcast skies. Mostly dry with maybe a stray shower. LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Broken clouds. Isolated showers. Better shower chances at night. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. A few more showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy. Flakes possible NORTH. A bit breezy. HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sunny breaks. HIGH: 53 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 55

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.