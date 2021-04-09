Popeyes proposes restaurant on Green Bay’s east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The parent company of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurants wants a location on Green Bay’s east side.

The Green Bay Plan Commission is considering a request by SmitCo Eateries to build a drive-through restaurant at 1979 Main St., near the corner of E. Mason. That’s currently the address of Wally’s Spot Supper Club.

The restaurant’s 2,602 square foot design is similar to the one that opened on the city’s west side in October.

Engineering plans include a two-lane drive-through that fits approximately 15 vehicles from the entry to the menu boards to the drive-through service window, but the restaurant is expected to attract a lot more vehicles than that.

According to documents posted online, planning staff are concerned about the potential for traffic backups on Main Street, given the congestion seen at the west-side location. It’s not uncommon to see long lines on the frontage road near the Popeyes W. Mason St. restaurant even months after it opened.

The staff noted the east-side location can’t take advantage of the street running behind the property because St. Bernard Court is zoned for a residential area.

The plans submitted to the city (view it here) maintain the existing paved parking with 132 parking spaces in addition to 11 spaces immediately outside the restaurant door. They don’t appear to include the adjoining property where the Packer City motel once stood that’s been vacant for years.

The Green Bay Plan Commission is scheduled to meet on Monday, April 12.

Fond du Lac-based Excel Engineering is the contractor on the project.

The website for Wally’s Spot says it’s been a family-owned restaurant and bar since 1948. It bills itself as “Green Bay’s Original Steakhouse” with banquet facilities for up to 220 people.

