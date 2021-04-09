New food pantries popping up in the Fox Valley

FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - Food pantries in particular help ensure families stay fed, even in tough times. With needs still great during the pandemic, some new pantries are popping up in the Fox Valley.

The new pantry at St. Vincent de Paul’s Neenah-Menasha location has been going well.

“We’ve been open seven weeks, and we’ve served over a thousand people already,” said Director Andy Herson.

“We’ve given away over 20,000 pounds of food, over $40,000 worth of food. So it feels great that we’re able to serve the community like this,” said Volunteer Coordinator Toni Aaron.

This new site replaces the smaller pantry that used to be held in a local church.

“We got to the point where it needed to be bigger, and we also wanted to have more hours of access for our customers to be able to get food when they needed the food,” said Herson.

The Neenah-Menasha St. Vincent de Paul has wanted build the pantry within its own location for awhile, but the pandemic made it happen sooner rather than later.”

“That probably pushed us a year or two ahead of our plan to do it,” said Herson. “The reason being is one, the need got a lot greater and two, there was more funding available. We got support through the COVID-19 relief fund and also through the basic needs fund both out of the Fox River Valley Community Foundation.”

Ruby’s Pantry is also getting a new site in the Oshkosh area. St. John’s Lutheran Church of Nekimi will host ther drive-thru pantry the third Saturday of every month starting April 17.

“I think it’s an awesome opportunity to reach out to the people in the greater Oshkosh area and help them stretch that dollar,” said Alice Himmler.

Himmler, a member of the church, will be a co-coordinator of the new site.

She says the next nearest sites are in Greenville and Fond du Lac, so Ruby’s Pantry is happy to reach a new market to help more people in the region.

“Definitely more of a need,” said Himmler. “Especially with people not working or their jobs are limited hours, things like that.”

Neither pantry has an income requirement.

Ruby’s Pantry sites do require a $20 donation in exchange for each box of groceries. The drive-thru runs from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. every third Saturday of the month.

At the Neenah-Menasha St. Vincent location the do want proof you live in the area, and proof of how many people are in your household. Its hours are Wed. from 2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. and Sat. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

These new sties formed in a pandemic, but both want to keep helping their communities well into the future.

“It’s really been a missing piece in the community here, and it’s nice to show a spotlight that there is a need for this,” said Aaron.

“The need will never go away, so we will be here to help everybody,” said Herson.

