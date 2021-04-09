UPDATE: Man missing after crash in Kewaunee County is found safe

MONTPELIER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for its assistance after a man went missing following a car crash Friday morning. Benjamin Shibler was found safe Friday afternoon, deputies say.

Early in the morning, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of county highways F & V in Montpelier, about 12 miles west of Kewaunee. Shibler’s car was there, but he was not.

Deputies were concerned that he was injured in the crash. They said his family and friends didn’t hear from him.

The sheriff’s office posted an update to its Facebook page shortly before 4 P.M. that he was located.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.