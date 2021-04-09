Kaleidoscope Academy rocks Queen musical

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaleidoscope Academy will rock you. Students from the middle school in Appleton are performing a Queen-inspired musical called “We Will Rock You.”

The show is presented in a virtual format. By wearing masks, students were able to gather together for some of the songs.

“We rehearsed the music together socially distanced with special masks. I also added choreography because a lot of that is just easier to do together. So that was understood even students who were virtual would need to come in,” says Kristine Glen, director.

Art educator Annette Koepke says, “We got the opportunity to teach them a little bit about how to act for the camera. How to position themselves in front of their camera looking at the camera rather than looking at their little box. Things like lighting and for the students that were able to use the green screen how to set those up, how they work, things like that.”

Student Fern Frey plays Galileo Figaro.

”It was kind of weird at first because the whole virtual thing was new. Trying to figure out how to work camera things was rough for the first bit, but I learned how to do a lot of new stuff,” says Fern.

Chelsea Handwerker plays Scaramouche.

“The music is a lot different than other musicals because it’s more rock. We had a lot of fun just jamming out to the music. It took a lot of work and the editing is so cool. She did a great job. I think it’s fun to watch,” says Chelsea.

“We Will Rock You” starts Friday, April 9 at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s shows are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday’s show is 2 p.m.

The cost to stream is $10. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Kaleidoscope Academy focuses on fine arts curriculum.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.