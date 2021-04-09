Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Liver disease increasing among younger adults

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Doctors are seeing an increase in liver disease among adults age 25 to 34, particularly in young women.

Dr. Rita German, a transplant hepatologist, at U.W. Health, is studying this trend. Her research began after a study of deaths from cirrhosis of the liver found an increase in cirrhosis cases among young adults, all driven by alcohol use.

Doctors are finding more binging and harmful drinking, especially in stressful times, such as this pandemic.

Dr. German talked with Action 2 News about the mortality rate from liver diseases -- how swift some of these deaths are -- and what’s considered a safe amount of alcohol to drink.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
2 million vaccinated against COVID-19; state reports over 1,000 new cases
"Everyday Hometown" to open in Waupaca around May 1.
New family-owned department store coming to Waupaca in spring
Parole commission: Final Monfils 6 defendant not ready for release
Benjamine Wears was arrested in March on suspicion of secretly recording people in bathroom...
Complaint: Man who recorded Lawrence students struck again while out on bond

Latest News

Food pantry at St. Vincent de Paul Neenah-Menasha
More food pantries opening
Student at locker in school hallway
Schools make decisions about face masks after Supreme Court ruling
Ingenuity will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet no sooner than...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: ‘Ingenuity’ is ready for maiden Martian flight
Diane Christel of Union, Wisconsin says it's been difficult getting her 92-year-old homebound...
Challenges still persist with vaccinating the homebound in NE Wisconsin
Brad Spakowitz shares NASA video of Ingenuity's blade test
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ingenuity prepares for maiden Martian flight