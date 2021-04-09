INTERVIEW: Liver disease increasing among younger adults

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Doctors are seeing an increase in liver disease among adults age 25 to 34, particularly in young women.

Dr. Rita German, a transplant hepatologist, at U.W. Health, is studying this trend. Her research began after a study of deaths from cirrhosis of the liver found an increase in cirrhosis cases among young adults, all driven by alcohol use.

Doctors are finding more binging and harmful drinking, especially in stressful times, such as this pandemic.

Dr. German talked with Action 2 News about the mortality rate from liver diseases -- how swift some of these deaths are -- and what’s considered a safe amount of alcohol to drink.

