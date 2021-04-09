Advertisement

Fox Crossing fire destroys garage, forces family out of home

A fire destroyed an attached garage at a home in Fox Crossing on April 8, 2021(Fox Crossing Fire Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Three fire departments responded to a blazing fire at a house on Linda Ave. in Fox Crossing Thursday just after noon.

The Fox Crossing Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 12:19 P.M. and found flames coming from the back of the attached garage and smoke coming out through the roof line.

The Fox Crossing Fire Department was assisted by Grand Chute and Harrison fire departments and had the fire out within 20 minutes. The garage and everything in it was destroyed, and there was smoke damage throughout the first floor and basement of the home.

A dog in the house was safely rescued, and no one was hurt fighting the fire. The family is getting help from friends and neighbors.

What caused the fire is under investigation.

A dollar estimate for the damage wasn’t available.

The fire departments were also assisted on the scene by Fox Crossing police, Gold Cross Ambulance and WE Energies, and emergency calls in the village were covered by the Neenah-Menasha and Greenville fire departments during the fire.

