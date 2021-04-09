FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Green Bay announces spring maintenance closures for Fox River bridges

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time for spring maintenance on the bridges that cross the Fox River in Green Bay.

There will be upcoming closures on the Donald A. Tilleman (Mason Street) Bridge, the Walnut Street Bridge and the Ray Nitschke Memorial (Main Street) Bridge.

Closures are weather dependent and could change.

CLOSURE DATES AND TIMES

Donald Tilleman Bridge (Mason Street)

Wednesday, April 14

6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Detour: South Ashland Avenue, Walnut Street, South Monroe Avenue

Walnut Street Bridge (Highway 29)

Thursday, April 15

6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Detour: North Broadway, Dousman Street, Main Street, North Monroe Avenue

Ray Nitschke Bridge (Main Street)

Friday, April 30

3 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Detour: North Broadway, East Walnut Street, North Monroe Avenue

