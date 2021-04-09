Advertisement

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Green Bay announces spring maintenance closures for Fox River bridges

The Walnut Street bridge tower.
The Walnut Street bridge tower.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s time for spring maintenance on the bridges that cross the Fox River in Green Bay.

There will be upcoming closures on the Donald A. Tilleman (Mason Street) Bridge, the Walnut Street Bridge and the Ray Nitschke Memorial (Main Street) Bridge.

Closures are weather dependent and could change.

CLOSURE DATES AND TIMES

Donald Tilleman Bridge (Mason Street)

  • Wednesday, April 14
  • 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Detour: South Ashland Avenue, Walnut Street, South Monroe Avenue

Walnut Street Bridge (Highway 29)

  • Thursday, April 15
  • 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • Detour: North Broadway, Dousman Street, Main Street, North Monroe Avenue

Ray Nitschke Bridge (Main Street)

  • Friday, April 30
  • 3 a.m. - 1 p.m.
  • Detour: North Broadway, East Walnut Street, North Monroe Avenue

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
2 million vaccinated against COVID-19; state reports over 1,000 new cases
Parole commission: Final Monfils 6 defendant not ready for release
Benjamine Wears was arrested in March on suspicion of secretly recording people in bathroom...
Complaint: Man who recorded Lawrence students struck again while out on bond
"Everyday Hometown" to open in Waupaca around May 1.
New family-owned department store coming to Waupaca in spring

Latest News

11/29/20 early morning crash closes intersection at Bellevue and Mason St.
Green Bay officer and another driver involved in crash
Remember you can always follow First Alert Traffic on air and online.
Green Bay Police: Icy Monday morning commute
Manitowoc city leaders join WisDOT Secretary-Designee Craig Thompson for a ribbon-cutting...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony signals end of US 10/WIS 42/Waldo Blvd reconstruction project
A Green Bay driver crashes into a house on the city's east side
Green Bay Woman Crashes Car into a House