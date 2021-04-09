Advertisement

Federal appeals court sides with Evers over press access

Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at Blackhawk Technical College, in Janesville, on Feb. 10, 2021.(WMTV/Caroline Peterson)
By Associated Press and SCOTT BAUER
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A federal appeals court ruled Friday that Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers can exclude members of a conservative think tank from attending press briefings and keep them off his email list sent to other reporters, upholding a ruling from a lower court.

The MacIver Institute for Public Policy filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging that Evers violated its staffers’ constitutional rights to free speech, freedom of the press and equal access.

But U.S. District Judge James Peterson in March 2020 rejected their arguments, saying MacIver can still report on what Evers does without being invited to his press briefings or being on his email distribution list. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld that decision.

