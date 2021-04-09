Driver suffers significant injuries in Calumet County crash

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver suffered “significant injuries” in a one-vehicle crash in Calumet County Friday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At 8:11 a.m., deputies responded to the scene on Man-Cal Rd near Winkler Rd in the Town of Brillion.

A 35-year-old Brillion man was driving east on Man-Cal Rd when his vehicle went off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle hit some trees.

Brillion and Hollandtown rescue crews extricated the man from the vehicle.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital. The Sheriff’s Office said the driver was in critical condition at that time.

The driver’s name was not released. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.