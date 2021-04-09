Commission appoints interim police chief for Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Retired Green Bay Police Commander James Runge will serve as Interim Police Chief when Andrew Smith retires.

Runge served 33 years with the Green Bay Police Department before retiring in 2018. Runge will be sworn in on May 3.

Runge will oversee the department during a nationwide search for a permanent police chief to replace outgoing Police Chief Andrew Smith.

Runge retired in 2018 as Commander of the Investigative Division.

The Green Bay Police and Fire Commission appointed Runge to the interim position.

“Having a 33-year veteran of the GBPD with intimate knowledge of the people and current focus makes Commander Runge an ideal choice for Interim Chief. He is a highly regarded member of the Department and will support the current command staff as they continue their excellent work in our community. With a leader of Jim’s experience and character at the helm, Green Bay will be well served as we search for a new Chief,” says Police and Fire Commission President Rod Goldhahn.

Outgoing Chief Andrew Smith called his time in Green Bay the “crown jewel of my police career.”

Smith served 27 years in the Los Angeles Police Department before leading the GBPD.

