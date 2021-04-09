Advertisement

Challenges still persist with vaccinating the homebound in NE Wisconsin

Door County Public Health says it’s has been vaccinating homebound residents using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine
Diane Christel of Union, Wisconsin says it's been difficult getting her 92-year-old homebound father a Covid-19 vaccine.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
UNION, Wis. (WBAY) - Door County is leading the state of Wisconsin in the percentage of people receiving their first Covid-19 vaccine doses, yet there’s a group of residents slipping through the cracks.

Diane Christel says her 92-year-old father hasn’t stepped foot out of the house since January of last year.

He’s been getting window visits from his grandkids.

“Everybody is pretty well vaccinated and wanting to know when grandpa is going to get vaccinated, so everybody feels like they can come in the house again. Some of the grandchildren haven’t hugged him for a year,” Christel said.

Over the last few weeks, Christel said she’s hit walls in trying to get her elderly father vaccinated against Covid-19.

“He’s getting progressively demented and it would be nice if this was to happen when he would still be able to recognize some of them. But, I just don’t have any idea where things are at.”

Prevea Health Chief Executive Office and President Dr. Ashok Rai told Action 2 News they plan to start vaccinating the homebound.

“Homebound is still a very small amount of people and public health is working through that daily with us. Hopefully by next week or the week after, we’ll be able to start vaccinating them.”

In response to our inquiries, Door County Public Health stated it has begun homebound vaccinations and it has been using the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for those visits.

Door County Health Officer Susan Powers said vaccine supply and staff capacity play a role in how fast they can get to residents.

Across the country, there’s going to be a dramatic drop next week in the allotment of Johnson and Johnson vaccines distributed to states. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, its allotment of J&J will decrease by more than 80 percent compared to this week.

Anyone interested in a Covid-19 vaccine and having difficulty getting to a vaccine clinic can call the Door County Aging Disability Resource Center at 920-746-2372 or Public Health 920-746-2234. They will need to leave a message.

