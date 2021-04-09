Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: ‘Ingenuity’ is ready for maiden Martian flight

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first helicopter on Mars will take flight Sunday night. NASA plans to launch “Ingenuity” on an autonomous mission to study the red planet.

Brad Spakowitz shares NASA video showing a test of Ingenuity ahead of its maiden Martian flight.

He also has an update (already!) on Starlink, thanks to a viewer in Wrightstown who’s already using the satellite internet connection.

After watching the latest video above, watch more of Brad’s discussions about Ingenuity and the latest Mars mission.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
Source: NFL pro killed five people, then himself in York County, S.C. shooting
2 million vaccinated against COVID-19; state reports over 1,000 new cases
"Everyday Hometown" to open in Waupaca around May 1.
New family-owned department store coming to Waupaca in spring
Parole commission: Final Monfils 6 defendant not ready for release
Benjamine Wears was arrested in March on suspicion of secretly recording people in bathroom...
Complaint: Man who recorded Lawrence students struck again while out on bond

Latest News

Diane Christel of Union, Wisconsin says it's been difficult getting her 92-year-old homebound...
Challenges still persist with vaccinating the homebound in NE Wisconsin
Brad Spakowitz shares NASA video of Ingenuity's blade test
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Ingenuity prepares for maiden Martian flight
Crowds gather along the shore in Shawano to watch sturgeon spawning
Sturgeon spawning draws crowds
Dan Boushka underwent back surgery for his wedding
Groom gets surgery to stand at his wedding