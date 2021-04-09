3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: ‘Ingenuity’ is ready for maiden Martian flight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The first helicopter on Mars will take flight Sunday night. NASA plans to launch “Ingenuity” on an autonomous mission to study the red planet.

Brad Spakowitz shares NASA video showing a test of Ingenuity ahead of its maiden Martian flight.

He also has an update (already!) on Starlink, thanks to a viewer in Wrightstown who’s already using the satellite internet connection.

After watching the latest video above, watch more of Brad’s discussions about Ingenuity and the latest Mars mission.

