Valley VNA launches “Caring for Generations” campaign

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Since 1908, Valley VNA Senior Care has nurtured the older population in the community. And, and as the Neenah non-profit looks to its next century of service, it’s hoping the community can help.

For more than a hundred years, Valley VNA Senior Care has helped the aging population in the Fox Valley. And, as the years have gone on, the organization has continued to evolve to meet the changing needs of local seniors.

“Research predicts, the population of people age 75 or older will increase 15% by the year 2025,” says Tim Galloway, Valley VNA board member.

As Valley VNA looks to the immediate future and beyond, it knows it needs to make improvements to its facilities in order to continue providing elite care. And that’s why the organization is asking for the community’s support in its $6.25 million “Caring for Generations” campaign.

“Valley VNA will finance $3 million of that amount, so we believe that we can invest into this project along with our community,” says Theresa Pichelmeyer, Valley VNA Senior Care President/CEO.

The funds would pay for additions to residential and common areas, including new apartments to meet an increase in demand. The campaign would also fund renovations to existing facilities and adapting some spaces to changing care needs. Changes to the way air circulates through the valley v-n-a facilities would also be addressed, in light of the pandemic.

Pichelmeyer adds, “I think every one of us in the business certainly learned the importance of updated air filtration, HVAC systems, that sort of thing so that got added onto the project.”

Valley VNA is already 2/3 of its way to it fundraising goal. The campaign runs through the end of the year -- with hopes to have shovels in the ground by fall.

