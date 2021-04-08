Advertisement

Two arrested--one for meth--in Fond du Lac County chase

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after a brief chase in Fond du Lac County. One of the suspects is facing a meth charge.

In the early morning hours of April 8, a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-41 at Townline Rd. in the Town of Eldorado.

The suspect vehicle took off and sped up. About five miles later, the suspect pulled over. A driver and passenger were taken into custody.

The driver, a 33-year-old Oshkosh man, is facing charges for meth possession and felony bail jumping.

The passenger, a 30-year-old Menasha man, is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

No names were released.

No one was injured.

The pursuit started at 12:29 a.m.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from North Fond du Lac Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Wisconsin on pace to have 2 million COVID-19 vaccinated residents
Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the...
AP: Underly defeats Kerr in Wisconsin schools superintendent race
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Homicide, armed robbery charges filed following death of Kaukauna man
Rachel Maes (R.) is challenging incumbent Kendall Kelley (L.) for Brown County Circuit Court...
Kelley defeats Maes in race for Brown County Circuit Court Judge
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
Tiger Woods was speeding before crashing SUV, sheriff says

Latest News

Rain in NE Wisconsin
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread rain
Neighbors learn impacts of Lineville Road reconstruction project
Neighbors learn impacts of Lineville Road reconstruction project
A change at Winnebago County Executive, for the first time in 16 years
A change at Winnebago County Executive, for the first time in 16 years
Grand Chute Police deploy new arrest device
Grand Chute Police deploy new arrest device