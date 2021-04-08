Two arrested--one for meth--in Fond du Lac County chase

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after a brief chase in Fond du Lac County. One of the suspects is facing a meth charge.

In the early morning hours of April 8, a Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for an equipment violation on I-41 at Townline Rd. in the Town of Eldorado.

The suspect vehicle took off and sped up. About five miles later, the suspect pulled over. A driver and passenger were taken into custody.

The driver, a 33-year-old Oshkosh man, is facing charges for meth possession and felony bail jumping.

The passenger, a 30-year-old Menasha man, is being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping.

No names were released.

No one was injured.

The pursuit started at 12:29 a.m.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from North Fond du Lac Police and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.