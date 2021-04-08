SHOWERS CONTINUE AND COOLER TEMPERATURES TAKE OVER

As low pressure to our southwest inches closer to us, a few more bands of rain and maybe a few embedded thunderstorms will push into northeast Wisconsin this afternoon. Rain showers will be scattered in nature but we’ll see several rounds of these showers even into the evening. Between now and tomorrow morning, rainfall totals will be variable, due to the scattered nature of the storms. Yet, some of the heavier showers may bring 0.75″ of rainfall over the next 24 hours.

As this weathermaker arrives, the barometric pressure will continue to drop. For those who suffer from joint pain and sinus pressure, you may feel a bit achy into this afternoon and evening.

With plenty of clouds and some occasional rain today, it won’t be as warm as it has been recently. Our high temperatures will reach the 60s, with some 50s by the lakeshore.

Today marks the beginning of a cooling trend. Highs will be in the 50s for the next few days, followed by maybe a few 40s next week. We’ll have additional on and off rain through Monday. There’s even a chance of a rain-snow mix, mainly across the Northwoods on Tuesday... Stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 15-25 MPH

FRIDAY: SE/S 5-15 MPH

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Showers. Turning breezy. HIGH: 66 (Few 50s lakeside)

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Showers likely. A clap of thunder? LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Overcast skies. Periods of rain. A bit cooler. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Broken clouds. Isolated showers. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. A few more showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. Flakes possible NORTH. A bit breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Seasonably cool. HIGH: 52

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.