Neighbors learn impacts of Lineville Road reconstruction project

BROWN COUNTY Wis. (WBAY) - We first told you last year, Brown County received a $1 million grant from the state for the reconstruction of Lineville Road through Howard and Suamico.

On Wednesday, county leaders held an informational meeting for those who will be impacted by the project.

“It’s difficult living on the roundabout. I know a lot of people like them, but for us it’s difficult for us to get in and out of our driveway. It’s not always that safe,” said Tania LeFevre, who lives in Howard near the Belmont and Lineville Road roundabout.

She has seen how business expansion has impacted traffic flow on Lineville Road over the 19 years she’s lived on the main corridor.

Now she’s learning how the $20 million reconstruction project could impact her home.

“The impact doesn’t sound like it will be too bad on ours, we may have to lose a little property in the corner if they make the round about a little bit bigger,” said LeFevre.

“The impacts there should be pretty minimal because that’s right where the project starts. We’re not really going to be doing too much there to the roundabout at Belmont,” said Paul Fontecchio, Brown County Highway Commissioner.

Most of the construction will be on the east end, impacting how people get to and from businesses.

“I think some of it will be good. We do get hung up sometimes with people turning, there’s no room to go around them if they are turning especially into Prevea and that area,” said Lefevre.

“We have 16,000 cars a day out there right now. This has needed to be four lanes for a long time,” said Fontecchio.

Not only will the project make the corridor less congested, but safeguards will also be put in place for those walking and biking.

“We are looking at adding a 12-foot bike and pedestrian path on the northside of the project, so that will pick up Bay Port and the schools. It will go past the Urban Edge, the Festival Foods and Kwik Trip. Right now we’re planning to go all the way to 41 so we’ll make that connection,” said Fontecchio.

The county is in the design phase right now, with construction slated to start in 2024.

