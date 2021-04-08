MORE SHOWERS AT TIMES...

Areas of fog expected overnight and into Friday morning... Some fog could be dense - Especially near Lake Michigan. Also expect scattered showers tonight and again Friday. High temperatures will be a bit cooler, mostly in the 50s.

With a bit of luck, much of the day Saturday MAY end up dry, but another round of showers swings through Saturday night into portions of Sunday. We’ll have additional on and off rain Monday. There’s even a chance of a rain-snow mix, mainly across the Northwoods on Tuesday... Stay tuned.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SE/S 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Areas of fog. Cloudy skies. Showers likely. A clap of thunder? LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Patchy morning fog. Overcast skies. Periods of rain. A bit cooler. HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Broken clouds. Isolated showers. Better shower chances at night. HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain. Breezy and cooler. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Cloudy and breezy. A few more showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 37

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a few showers. Flakes possible NORTH. A bit breezy. HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sunny breaks. HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 54

