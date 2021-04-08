Kimberly’s Lucky Wurtz announces retirement
Boy’s basketball coach moving on after 13 seasons with Papermakers
KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lucky Wurtz has announced his retirement after 13 seasons as the boys basketball head coach at Kimberly High School.
In Wurtz’s tenure with the Papermakers, his teams won four Fox Valley Association Championships, 231 wins and most recently a WIAA Division 1 State runner-up this past season.
Wurtz released the following statement.
“Over the last 13 years, I have had the opportunity to work with some of the finest student-athletes around. I have poured my heart and soul into the Kimberly Basketball program,” Wurtz said.
Wurtz not only coached at Kimberly. Previously he spent time at Laconia and Waupun.
“As I move on to my next chapter in life, I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart ... Thank you, Kimberly, for embracing my family and I, and for believing in my vision for Papermaker Basketball,” Wurtz said.
