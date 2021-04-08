Kimberly’s Lucky Wurtz announces retirement

KIMBERLY, Wis. (WBAY) - Lucky Wurtz has announced his retirement after 13 seasons as the boys basketball head coach at Kimberly High School.

In Wurtz’s tenure with the Papermakers, his teams won four Fox Valley Association Championships, 231 wins and most recently a WIAA Division 1 State runner-up this past season.

13 seasons done the right way, 4 FVA Championships, 231 wins, a #wiaabb tourney run, and countless lives changed for the better. Thank you Coach Lucky Wurtz. Good luck in your retirement as Kimberly head coach, and in all you do. #MakerFamily #WeWereLUCKY pic.twitter.com/RjIYrxzqCv — Kimberly Boys Basketball (@PapermakerBB) April 7, 2021

Wurtz released the following statement.

“Over the last 13 years, I have had the opportunity to work with some of the finest student-athletes around. I have poured my heart and soul into the Kimberly Basketball program,” Wurtz said.

Wurtz not only coached at Kimberly. Previously he spent time at Laconia and Waupun.

“As I move on to my next chapter in life, I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart ... Thank you, Kimberly, for embracing my family and I, and for believing in my vision for Papermaker Basketball,” Wurtz said.

To the Kimberly community, on behalf of Coach Lucky Wurtz, thank you for all the love and support! 🤍🏀❤️#MakerFamily pic.twitter.com/g8lPean1x6 — Kimberly Boys Basketball (@PapermakerBB) April 8, 2021

