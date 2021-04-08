Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Turning Green Bay into a national research reserve

By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Bay of Green Bay is the largest freshwater estuary in the world. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is leading the charge to have the bay declared a National Estuarine Research Reserve (NERR).

That designation could open up $1 million in federal and state funding every year for stewardship, water research and education.

Chris Roth talked with UWGB biology professor Matt Dornbush, dean of the Austin E. Cofrin School of Business, who has a background in restoring ecosystems.

You can read Jeff Alexander’s coverage of the research reserve campaign at https://www.wbay.com/2021/03/29/efforts-underway-to-designate-bay-of-green-bay-a-national-research-reserve.

