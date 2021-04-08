Advertisement

Deputies: Abandoned newborn found on banks of Michigan creek

Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a...
Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office announced a newborn boy was found on the banks of a creek lying face-down in a wooded area.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (Gray News) - Deputies at a Michigan sheriff’s office said a newborn boy was found on the banks of a creek lying face-down in a wooded area.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office announced the 4-month-old was found Wednesday in Orion Township, which is about 40 miles north of Detroit.

Deputies said the baby was found in a hypothermic state, meaning his body was losing heat. They wrapped the boy in warm blankets after removing his wet clothing.

The newborn was taken to a nearby hospital for overnight observation and is in the care of child protective services.

“Thankfully, deputies were able to determine a baby was missing, which triggered an immediate large response and search, and they were able [to] locate the child,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Facebook post. “Their quick work avoided what could have been an unspeakable tragedy.”

Investigators said a 37-year-old woman, who wasn’t identified as of Wednesday, was reported to be ringing doorbells in the area where the baby was abandoned. Neighbors said she was distraught and thought someone was chasing her with guns.

When deputies talked to the woman, they learned she had an infant son, which prompted the search that led to the discovery of the baby.

Deputies said they are seeking a warrant for the mother’s arrest and believe the case may involve prescription drug abuse.

Deputies Find 4-Month-Old Baby After Mother Apparently Abandons Him Near an Orion Township Creek PONTIAC, Mich. – April...

Posted by Oakland County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
Wisconsin on pace to have 2 million COVID-19 vaccinated residents
York County Sheriff’s deputies say they are looking for a young black male wearing a black...
AP source: Former NFL player killed five people, then himself in S.C. shooting
Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the...
AP: Underly defeats Kerr in Wisconsin schools superintendent race
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Homicide, armed robbery charges filed following death of Kaukauna man
Parole commission: Final Monfils 6 defendant not ready for release

Latest News

Active police situation at Brazos County Industrial Park
Active manhunt after multiple people shot at Bryan manufacturer
Anne Beatts arrives at the premiere of "Live from New York!" in Los Angeles on June 10, 2015....
Anne Beatts, groundbreaking comedy writer, dead at 74
Valley VNA Senior Care launches a public campaign for facilities' renovations and upgrades.
Valley VNA launches “Caring for Generations” campaign
FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks in Kenosha, Wis., as...
Trump encourages Ron Johnson to run for 3rd term
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the no-sail order is outdated and hurts the state as the...
Florida sues federal government to allow cruises to sail