Democratic lawmakers want attorney general to pursue civil rights lawsuits

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two Democratic lawmakers are introducing a bill that would allow Wisconsin’s attorney general to file lawsuits over civil rights violations.

Rep. Jimmy Anderson of Fitchburg and Sen. LaTonya Johnson of Milwaukee introduced the proposal Thursday. It would give the attorney general the power to investigate civil rights violations and file lawsuits if someone has engaged in a pattern of violating civil rights in housing, employment or education matters.

The bill would create fines of up to $50,000 for an initial violation and up to $100,000 for each subsequent violation within seven years.

The bill faces an uphill battle in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

