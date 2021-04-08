Advertisement

Community First Fox Cities Marathon returns with in-person and virtual events

2017 Fox Cities Marathon (WBAY photo)
2017 Fox Cities Marathon (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Community First Fox Cities Marathon will hold in-person and virtual events for the 2021 race.

The 30th annual marathon is scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 17-19.

The marathon will have COVID-19 safety protocols for the in-person events. Capacity will be limited.

A Home Edition Virtual race will be available to those who do not want to run in-person or when the capacity cap is met.

“We continue to work with our local medical experts, municipalities, sponsors, volunteers and participants to determine how to best deliver a supportive and safe running experience,” said Tara Perre, race director for the Community First Fox Cities Marathon Presented by Miron Construction. “We are thrilled to be moving forward with in-person events as well as offering new virtual options for our races. We are committed to providing the same hometown spirit and community support for all our events while keeping safety a top priority.”

Registration is required. People are encouraged to sign up quickly if they want to take part in the in-person events. CLICK HERE for registration information.

The 2020 marathon was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

