A look inside the Neville Public Museum’s new science exhibit

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Neville Public Museum has a new hands-on exhibit called Spectacular Science.

The space is made up of four mini science exhibits on birds, bees, engineering and germs.

“The Birds section of the exhibit features over 150 specimens including taxidermy, eggs, and nests. I am also excited that the Engineering Marvels section will display recently acquired film showcasing the construction of Lambeau Field,” says James Peth Museum Research Technician and Curator of the exhibit.

Spectacular Science features videos with N.E.W. Zoo zookeepers and Brown County Public Health officers talking about how they work through a pandemic.

The museum is located at 210 Museum Place in Green Bay.

TICKETS: https://www.nevillepublicmuseum.org/plan-your-visit/visit-the-neville/

