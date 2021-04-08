Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Starlink, the internet from space

By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - People who live or work in remote areas could soon get access to the internet wherever they are. Elon Musk -- the multi-billionaire behind Tesla cars, SpaceX rockets and Boring Company tunnels -- has a vision to ring the planet with 12,000 internet satellites.

Brad Spakowitz gives us more details about the Starlink project in 3 Brilliant Minutes: how it works, where it’s available, and whether the internet speed is good for $99 a month.

Brad also shows us a new photo from the Mars rover, Perseverance.

