Wisconsin GOP plans for spending federal stimulus may not be allowed

Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly
Republicans in the Wisconsin State Assembly(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The majority of Wisconsin Republicans’ plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money either may not be allowed under the law or might have to be repaid.

That’s according to reviews of the bills that are moving quickly through the Legislature by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Republicans are moving to pass bills that would spend the federal money as they want, rather than as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers intends.

A package of 11 bills introduced by Republicans this week were scheduled for a public hearing and vote in the Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday.

