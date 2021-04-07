Advertisement

Welch, Becker elected to Green Bay Area Public School Board

Nancy Welch and Andrew Becker have been elected to School Board for GBAPS(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One out of two members of the School Board for Green Bay schools up for re-election Tuesday has kept their seat.

Incumbents Andrew Becker and Rhonda Sitnikau were both up for re-election, however only Becker retained a seat.

Sitnikau was replaced by challenger Nancy Welch, who ended up receiving the most votes out of all the candidates, with 8,774 – that equals 29% of the vote.

Becker received 25% of the vote, with 7,636 people voting for him.

Meanwhile, challenger Bryan Milz and incumbent Rhonda Sitnikau received 7,066 and 6,509 votes, respectively.

