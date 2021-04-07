Voters approve Seymour School District referendum

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters in the Seymour Community School District have voted in favor of a $6.5 million referendum.

Results posted on the Outagamie and Shawano County websites show the referendum passed by a vote of 1,372 – 571.

By approving the referendum, officials will be able to expand the high school tech education department, and to also cover the cost of renovations and construction.

