Voters approve Fond du Lac public safety referendum

The referendum will allow the hiring of six additional police officers, as well as the hiring of six additional firefighter-paramedics
Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue unit
Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue unit
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A $1.3 million referendum in Fond du Lac to hire additional firefighter-paramedics and police officers has passed.

According to results posted on the Fond du Lac County website, the referendum passed by a vote of 5,085-2,355.

As previously reported by Action 2 News, the referendum asked taxpayers to pay an additional $43 per year for property tax valued at $100,000 or more.

The public safety referendum would put six more police officers on the street and hire six additional firefighter paramedics, enough to put another ambulance crew on every shift.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Chief Peter O’Leary told Action 2 News last week the department is working with fewer officers than it had 10 years ago, and has not added to its staff in 20 years.

The Fond du Lac Police Department currently has six to nine officers on patrol for each shift in a city of almost 45,000 people.

