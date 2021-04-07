Advertisement

Voters approve both Howard-Suamico School District referendum questions

The Howard-Suamico School District will ask tax payer to approve $98M referendum.
The Howard-Suamico School District will ask tax payer to approve $98M referendum.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) -- Members of the Howard-Suamico School District have voted to approve two referendum questions.

The first question posed to voters on Tuesday asked them for approval to exceed the revenue limit by $5 million for five years to handle maintenance and employer compensation.

That question passed with 52.1% of the vote, 3,656 - 3,356.

Meanwhile, the second question asked voters to approve district-wide facilities projects and upgrade aging facilities, with a projected price tag of $98 million for the improvements.

That question passed with 53.9% of the vote, 3,784-3,232.

As Action 2 News previously reported, district officials say taxes would not go up.

Damian LaCroix, the Superintendent of the Howard-Suamico School District, issued the following statement Tuesday evening after the results were posted:

“We are grateful for the community support to renew our revenue limit override and invest in our facilities. By renewing this critical operational funding, HSSD will be able to maintain smaller class sizes, continue to compensate our staff at competitive levels, and maintain safe and clean facilities. Additionally, we are eager to begin the next stage of the planning process later this week for the facilities updates at all eight of our schools. A critical success factor in this referendum outcome was the engagement of our Board of Education, our community task force/citizen action volunteers, our staff, students, families and our residents. We take pride in our role as stewards of community resources and we are deeply appreciative of your trust. Thank you to all those who participated in this referendum process by viewing our website, visiting community information sessions, asking questions and voting.”

Damian LaCroix, Superintendent of the Howard-Suamico School District,

CLICK HERE to view all election results from the Action 2 News viewing area.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Joseph Olvera, who police say fatally stabbed a man following a road rage incident...
Police: Man arrested after picking wrong vehicle to chase in road rage incident, fatally stabs one person
Boy killed in Waupaca County farming accident
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Kaukauna Police: 2 arrested following man’s suspicious death, victim identified
Coronavirus
State reports lowest amount of COVID-19 cases in one week
Wisconsin's Supreme Court decision last week, will stop the FoodShare emergency allotments
Wisconsinites to lose $62M per month in federal food aid

Latest News

Rachel Maes (R.) is challenging incumbent Kendall Kelley (L.) for Brown County Circuit Court...
Kelley defeats Maes in race for Brown County Circuit Court Judge
Nancy Welch and Andrew Becker have been elected to School Board for GBAPS
Welch, Becker elected to Green Bay Area Public School Board
Long awaited construction starts on Riverside Drive in Suamico
Long awaited construction starts on Riverside Drive in Suamico
Underly declared winner of state superintendent race, candidates react
Underly declared winner of state superintendent race, candidates react