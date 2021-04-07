Voters approve both Howard-Suamico School District referendum questions

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) -- Members of the Howard-Suamico School District have voted to approve two referendum questions.

The first question posed to voters on Tuesday asked them for approval to exceed the revenue limit by $5 million for five years to handle maintenance and employer compensation.

That question passed with 52.1% of the vote, 3,656 - 3,356.

Meanwhile, the second question asked voters to approve district-wide facilities projects and upgrade aging facilities, with a projected price tag of $98 million for the improvements.

That question passed with 53.9% of the vote, 3,784-3,232.

As Action 2 News previously reported, district officials say taxes would not go up.

Damian LaCroix, the Superintendent of the Howard-Suamico School District, issued the following statement Tuesday evening after the results were posted:

“We are grateful for the community support to renew our revenue limit override and invest in our facilities. By renewing this critical operational funding, HSSD will be able to maintain smaller class sizes, continue to compensate our staff at competitive levels, and maintain safe and clean facilities. Additionally, we are eager to begin the next stage of the planning process later this week for the facilities updates at all eight of our schools. A critical success factor in this referendum outcome was the engagement of our Board of Education, our community task force/citizen action volunteers, our staff, students, families and our residents. We take pride in our role as stewards of community resources and we are deeply appreciative of your trust. Thank you to all those who participated in this referendum process by viewing our website, visiting community information sessions, asking questions and voting.”

Voters Approve Both HSSD Referendum Questions pic.twitter.com/tb1JSqI9iN — Howard-Suamico Schools (@HSSD) April 7, 2021

