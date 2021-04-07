UW regents to consider eliminating excess credit surcharge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System regents are set to consider eliminating a pricey surcharge for accumulating too many credits.

The regents established a policy in 2002 that calls for a surcharge on students who accumulate 165 credits or 30 credits more than required to graduate in their program, whichever is greater.

The fee is equal to 100 percent of resident tuition.

The surcharge generated $271,875 in revenue for the system between 2019 and 2021.

But system staff wrote in a memo that a 2018 study found the surcharges don’t improve graduation outcomes and increase student debt, hurting first-generation and low-income students.

The regents are scheduled to consider rescinding the policy at all institutions except UW-Madison at a meeting Thursday.

