Advertisement

Two people killed, two others wounded in Milwaukee shooting

Generic image of police line
Generic image of police line(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say two people were killed and two were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee’s north side.

Authorities say a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, died at the scene of the shooting which happened about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 26-year-old Illinois man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman were wounded and taken to a hospital. There’s no word yet on their condition.

Employees at the gas station tell WTMJ-TV an argument began inside the business and spilled outside before the gunfire erupted.

Officials say no suspects are in custody. A motive for the shooting has not been released by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy killed in Waupaca County farming accident
ThedaStar shares photos of the crash scene on Highway 54 in Black Creek. April 6, 2021.
Two men seriously injured in Outagamie County crash
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Kaukauna Police: 2 arrested following man’s suspicious death, victim identified
Coronavirus
State reports 886 coronavirus cases, most since February
Richard Arrington
Appeals court orders new trial for man convicted in Green Bay homicide

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm day
Hortonville voters approve first referendum question, second question fails
Voters approve Seymour School District referendum
Rachel Maes (R.) is challenging incumbent Kendall Kelley (L.) for Brown County Circuit Court...
Kelley defeats Maes in race for Brown County Circuit Court Judge