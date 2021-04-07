TURNING COOLER WITH MORE WIDESPREAD RAIN

Clouds will be on the increase this evening as another round of showers and thunderstorms arrives from the South. As they pass though, there may be some brief downpours, lightning, and small hail. However tonight’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

Temperatures overnight will still be mild for April... in fact, tonight’s lows will be warmer than our average daytime high! Look for readings to stay in the lower and middle 50s through eastern Wisconsin with some 40s NORTH and Lakeside. We will get cooler for the end of the week with highs on Thursday limited to the 60s. We’ll likely stay in the 50s on Friday.

Along with the cooler weather, more on and off rain is expected through Friday. The rain is likely to be steadier and more widespread than it has been the last few days. But, because temperatures are cooler, there won’t be as much thunder or a threat for stronger storms.

The weekend does not look as wet as it appeared yesterday and days before. Obviously, we’re still a few days away and things can always swing back the other way. But, for now, it looks like we’ll continue with a fair amount of cloudiness, but only a few passing showers as opposed to widespread, steady rain. Continue to check back for updates.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: SE 10-20+ MPH

FRIDAY: SE 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy with periods of rain. HIGH: 64 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler with occasional showers. HIGH: 57 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible... mainly EAST. HIGH: 59 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Showers... mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy skies. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. A sprinkle or flurry? HIGH: 49 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Likely dry with seasonable temps. HIGH: 52

