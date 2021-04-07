Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers announce the return of tailgating

The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few changes right off the bat.(Jeremy Nichols)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grab your brats, buds and brews. The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the return of tailgating.

The team says the pre-game tradition will be allowed at all parking lots at American Family Field--with the exception of employee lots.

The team put a hold on tailgating due to COVID-19 pandemic. It returns on Monday, April 12. The Brewers host the rival Chicago Cubs.

There are plenty of safety rules to follow. Tailgating will be limited to single vehicles for those sitting in the same pod seating for the game. Fans will need to remain near that vehicle and not wander around the parking lot.

Only ticketed fans are allowed in the parking lots.

All tailgating must end 30 minutes after the game starts.

MORE TAILGATING RULES: https://www.mlb.com/brewers/ballpark/tailgating

Right now, the stadium is limited to 25 percent capacity. Fans are required to wear masks except when eating and drinking inside the ballpark.

