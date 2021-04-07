Kelley defeats Maes in race for Brown County Circuit Court Judge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Incumbent Judge Kendall Kelley has defeated challenger and Assistant City Attorney Rachel Maes in the race for Brown County Circuit Court Judge for Branch 4.

As Action 2 News previously reported, this election was Kelley’s first contest race since 2003.

According to Brown County election results, Kelley defeated Maes by a vote of 21,400 – 15,467, giving him 58% of the vote.

