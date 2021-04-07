Advertisement

Kelley defeats Maes in race for Brown County Circuit Court Judge

Rachel Maes (R.) is challenging incumbent Kendall Kelley (L.) for Brown County Circuit Court Judge of Branch 4. Maes reports she's come under personal attack for being transgender. Her opponent Judge Kelley told Action 2 News he condemns such attacks.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Incumbent Judge Kendall Kelley has defeated challenger and Assistant City Attorney Rachel Maes in the race for Brown County Circuit Court Judge for Branch 4.

As Action 2 News previously reported, this election was Kelley’s first contest race since 2003.

According to Brown County election results, Kelley defeated Maes by a vote of 21,400 – 15,467, giving him 58% of the vote.

