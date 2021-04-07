Hortonville voters approve first referendum question, second question fails
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters in the Hortonville School District have approved a nearly $42 million referendum for additions and renovations to the high school and Greenville Middle School.
According to the Outagamie County website, the first referendum question passed by a vote of 3,261 – 1,779, which equals 65% of the vote.
Meanwhile, a second referendum question asking for more than $12 million for a multi-purpose addition to the high school failed Tuesday.
That referendum question failed by a vote of 2,611 – 2,419, or 52% of the vote.
