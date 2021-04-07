Green Bay Preble’s Brigitta Neverman wins two state titles
Results from Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship Meet
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Preble junior Brigitta Neverman brings home some WIAA Girls Swimming and Diving (Alternate) State Championship hardware. Neverman took first in the 100 yard butterfly and the 200 yard individual medley on Tuesday night at Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
She won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:01.86 after finishing third in Division 1 in 2019, and she earned the gold medal in the 100 butterfly in a time of 54.87.
Other Area Swimmers/Divers:
n the final individual event, Sydney Aird of Bay Port finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.48 ... Julie Rebek of Fond du Lac won the diving competition with a score of 476.65. Bailey Schroeder of Neenah finished second with a score of 468.55 after placing third in Division 1 in 2019.... Edgewood Wins State Girls Swimming & Diving Alternate Season Team Title ... This is Edgewood’s sixth swimming/diving state title in the past seven years ...
Women - Team Rankings - Through Event 12
1. Edgewood 350
2. Middleton 286
3. Sun Prairie 233
4. Appleton North 159
5. Oshkosh West 125
6. Verona Area/Mount Horeb 117
7. Ashwaubenon 116
8. Bay Port 103.5
9. Jefferson/Cambridge 102
10. DeForest 83
11. Stevens Point 60
12. Milton 57
13. Sheboygan North 55
14. Green Bay Southwest Co-op 50
15. Waunakee 49
16. McFarland 45
17. Janesville Craig 43
18. Beloit Memorial 41
18. Neenah 41
20. Stoughton 40
21. Fond du Lac/Oakfield 31
22. Eau Claire Memorial 29
23. Edgerton 21
24. Sturgeon Bay Co-op 19.5
25. Appleton West/Kimberly 19
26. Oregon 15
27. Pulaski 11
28. Monona Grove 8
29. La Crosse Logan Co-op 3
29. Eau Claire North 3
29. Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 3
