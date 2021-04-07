Advertisement

Green Bay Preble’s Brigitta Neverman wins two state titles

Results from Girls Swimming and Diving State Championship Meet
The State Girls Swimming and Diving Alternate Season Championships produced a team champion and champions in nine individual events and three relays Tuesday at the Waukesha South High School Natatorium.(WIAA)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Preble junior Brigitta Neverman brings home some WIAA Girls Swimming and Diving (Alternate) State Championship hardware. Neverman took first in the 100 yard butterfly and the 200 yard individual medley on Tuesday night at Waukesha South High School Natatorium.

She won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:01.86 after finishing third in Division 1 in 2019, and she earned the gold medal in the 100 butterfly in a time of 54.87.

Other Area Swimmers/Divers:

n the final individual event, Sydney Aird of Bay Port finished first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:03.48 ... Julie Rebek of Fond du Lac won the diving competition with a score of 476.65. Bailey Schroeder of Neenah finished second with a score of 468.55 after placing third in Division 1 in 2019.... Edgewood Wins State Girls Swimming & Diving Alternate Season Team Title ... This is Edgewood’s sixth swimming/diving state title in the past seven years ...

Complete Team & Event Results

Women - Team Rankings - Through Event 12

1. Edgewood 350

2. Middleton 286

3. Sun Prairie 233

4. Appleton North 159

5. Oshkosh West 125

6. Verona Area/Mount Horeb 117

7. Ashwaubenon 116

8. Bay Port 103.5

9. Jefferson/Cambridge 102

10. DeForest 83

11. Stevens Point 60

12. Milton 57

13. Sheboygan North 55

14. Green Bay Southwest Co-op 50

15. Waunakee 49

16. McFarland 45

17. Janesville Craig 43

18. Beloit Memorial 41

18. Neenah 41

20. Stoughton 40

21. Fond du Lac/Oakfield 31

22. Eau Claire Memorial 29

23. Edgerton 21

24. Sturgeon Bay Co-op 19.5

25. Appleton West/Kimberly 19

26. Oregon 15

27. Pulaski 11

28. Monona Grove 8

29. La Crosse Logan Co-op 3

29. Eau Claire North 3

29. Oshkosh North/Lourdes Academy 3

