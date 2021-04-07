Advertisement

Family of deceased Wisconsin veteran settles wrongful death lawsuit

Madison VA Hospital (CNN)
Madison VA Hospital (CNN)(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. - The federal government has agreed to pay $1 million to the children of an Army veteran who froze to death after he was discharged from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Wisconsin.

The family of Vance Perry filed a wrongful death lawsuit after the 57-year-old veteran was found dead in a downtown parking garage in December of 2018.

The family said the hospital was aware of their father’s mental condition which put him at risk of wandering away, and that staff at Memorial Veterans Hospital failed to make sure Perry got in a cab.

The family’s attorney says the settlement agreement does not include an admission of guilt or liability by the federal government.

