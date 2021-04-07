Advertisement

DNR, business group reach agreement on PFAS testing

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin environmental regulators have reached an agreement with the state’s largest business group and won’t release results of water sampling for unregulated PFAS chemicals until the courts decide whether state law allows for testing of the manmade compounds.

The agreement between the Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce means water sampling from industrial and municipal treatment plants for PFAS can continue, but the results will not be released to the public.

The agreement filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court Tuesday, replaces a judge’s temporary restraining order issued last week in a lawsuit brought by WMC which wanted to block the DNR from testing for PFAS, which have been shown to cause cancer and other illnesses. 

