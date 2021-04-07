Advertisement

Cleaning out the garage? Habitat ReStore needs new and used tools

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore is holding its annual Spring Tool Drive.

The organization is asking people to clean out their basements, garages and tool sheds and donate unneeded tools.

ReStore, located at 1967 Allouez in Green Bay, is looking for new or gently used tools that work.

CLICK HERE to learn how to donate items to ReStore.

The tools will be sold at the ReStore to benefit the home building program.

Each donor will get a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase at ReStore. Donations may be tax deductible.

The ReStore encourages organizations and businesses to collect tools for donation. Call (920) 338-1650 for more information on donation drives.

The Spring Tool Drive ends on May 31.

ReStore Donation Hours:

Tuesday-Saturday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

