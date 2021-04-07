Advertisement

Bomb squad detonates blasting caps in two Marinette County incidents

File image of blasting caps contained in an old bottle
File image of blasting caps contained in an old bottle(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown/Outagamie County Bomb Squad responded twice to calls in Marinette County this week. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says both incidents involved blasting caps -- a small explosive that’s designed to set off larger explosives.

One incident was on Army Lane in Stephenson. The next was on Van Ginkel Road in Niagara. The sheriff’s office says 90 blasting caps were located in an outbuilding on Van Ginkel Road.

The sheriff’s office says the potentially dangerous explosives were safely disposed of, and there’s no threat to the public.

“Older devices and dynamite are known to be unstable and volatile,” the sheriff’s office reminds people. Be on the lookout for any potentially dangerous items, including explosives, when clearing outbuildings or other property.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boy killed in Waupaca County farming accident
Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the...
AP: Underly defeats Kerr in Wisconsin schools superintendent race
ThedaStar shares photos of the crash scene on Highway 54 in Black Creek. April 6, 2021.
Two men seriously injured in Outagamie County crash
Coronavirus
State reports 886 coronavirus cases, most since February
Two arrested in Kaukauna death. April 5, 2021.
Kaukauna Police: 2 arrested following man’s suspicious death, victim identified

Latest News

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
DNR, business group reach agreement on PFAS testing
Generic image of police line
Milwaukee police make arrest for shooting that killed 2, wounded 2
COVID-19 vaccine. The University of Wisconsin announces students who get vaccinated can avoid...
U.W. students who get vaccinated won’t be tested for coronavirus
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some showers tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Some showers tonight