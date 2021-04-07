Bomb squad detonates blasting caps in two Marinette County incidents

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown/Outagamie County Bomb Squad responded twice to calls in Marinette County this week. The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office says both incidents involved blasting caps -- a small explosive that’s designed to set off larger explosives.

One incident was on Army Lane in Stephenson. The next was on Van Ginkel Road in Niagara. The sheriff’s office says 90 blasting caps were located in an outbuilding on Van Ginkel Road.

The sheriff’s office says the potentially dangerous explosives were safely disposed of, and there’s no threat to the public.

“Older devices and dynamite are known to be unstable and volatile,” the sheriff’s office reminds people. Be on the lookout for any potentially dangerous items, including explosives, when clearing outbuildings or other property.

