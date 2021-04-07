BACK TO THE 70s TODAY... SOME THUNDER TONIGHT

Early clouds will be giving way to sunshine as last night’s thunderstorms push north over Lake Superior. Your Wednesday looks partly cloudy and toasty warm. High temperatures will be back in the 70s, with a chance of low 80s west of the Fox Valley. An onshore southeast breeze will keep the lakeshore cooler with highs mainly in the 60s. Anyway you slice it, our temperatures will be way above today’s normal high temperature of 50 degrees.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive tonight from the south. As they pass though, there may be some brief downpours, lightning and small hail. However tonight’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

More on and off rain is possible all the way through the weekend, as a couple lobes of low pressure swing through along the jet stream. Temperatures will slowly cool down over the next several days. We may see our highs drop back into the 40s around Tuesday of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/SE 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SE 10-25 MPH

TODAY: Partly cloudy. Warm again. HIGH: 76 (60s lakeside)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Thundershowers likely. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 49

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with scattered showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 47

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. HIGH: 62 LOW: 46

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy. More showers. HIGH: 56 LOW: 44

MONDAY: Morning showers. Cloudy skies. HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 46

