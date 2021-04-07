Advertisement

BACK TO THE 70s TODAY... SOME THUNDER TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
This afternoon will be partly cloudy and warm again. High temperatures will be back in the 70s, with a chance of low 80s west of the Fox Valley. An onshore southeast breeze will keep the lakeshore cooler with in the mid 60s to around 70. Anyway you slice it, our temperatures will be way above today’s normal high temperature of 50 degrees.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will arrive this evening from the South. As they pass though, there may be some brief downpours, lightning and small hail. However tonight’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

More on and off rain is possible all the way through the weekend, as a couple of areas of low pressure swing through the area. Temperatures will slowly cool down over the next several days. We may see our highs drop back to around 50 by Tuesday of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-15+ MPH

THURSDAY: SE 15-25 MPH

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy. Warm again. HIGH: 75 (Around 70 Lakeside)

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Thundershowers likely. LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers. HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with scattered showers. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. HIGH: 61 LOW: 43

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Few showers possible. HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

MONDAY: Morning showers. Cloudy skies. HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. HIGH: 51

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

