AP: Underly defeats Kerr in Wisconsin schools superintendent race

Deb Kerr and Jill Underly, candidates for Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction in the April 6 election(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Jill Underly rode support from the state teachers’ union and an overwhelming financial advantage to win election as Wisconsin superintendent of schools.

Underly defeated Republican-backed Deb Kerr in Tuesday’s election.

Underly is superintendent of the rural Pecatonica school district and formerly worked for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which she will now lead.

Kerr is the former superintendent of the Brown Deer school district in suburban Milwaukee.

The race was officially nonpartisan, but Democrats and their money lined up solidly behind Underly while Kerr found support from Republicans.

Underly takes over for Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who held the post since 2019.

The Wisconsin Superintendent race was the only statewide race on the ballot during the spring election.

As of this publishing, 59% of Wisconsin precincts had reported numbers for the race, with Underly leading Kerr. Underly had 57% of the vote, while Kerr had 43% of the vote.

CLICK HERE to view election results from around the viewing area.

